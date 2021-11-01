Sheriff’s office searching for ‘non-compliant’ sex offenders in Athens County

The Athens County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating four non-compliant registered sex offenders. (Photos Courtesy: The Athens County Sheriff’s Department)

ATHENS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – The Athens County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating four non-compliant registered sex offenders.

The sheriff’s office says an active felony warrant has been issued for each of the offenders.

Deputies say they are searching for the following men:

Anthony Dye, 29, was last registered on Ten Spot Road in Nelsonville.

Robert Anderson, 39, has not reported as required after he was released from a community-based correctional facility, according to the sheriff’s office.

Ernie Hudnall, 29 was last registered on Morton Avenue in Albany. Deputies say he allegedly “has a history of fleeing from law enforcement,” and he is wanted on multiple charges.

Kevin McCune, 26, was last registered on Perry Ridge Road in Nelsonville.

Anyone who may have any information on the whereabouts of these men is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 740-566-4300 or bmorris@athenssheriff.com.