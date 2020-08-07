Shop back to school: tax-free holiday weekend begins in Ohio

LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – With schools reopening either virtually or in-person, the students need school supplies.

This weekend, parents can shop for those supplies and children’s clothing in Ohio without having to pay state and local sales tax during the annual tax-free weekend.



School supplies and children’s clothing will be tax-free all weekend. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff photo.

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected may families across the state financially. Parents in the Lawrence County, Ohio area say the discount, while it may be small, will have a huge impact.

School supplies, it adds up and everything is a little expensive especially with everything going on right now. Erin Brown, Ironton, Ohio resident

From midnight Friday, Aug. 7 until 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 9 clothing priced at $75 or less and school supplies and instructional material priced at $20 or less will be tax-free. However, items used in a trade or business are not.



Unger’s Shoes in Ironton, Ohio is one of the many local shops positively affected by the tax-free weekend. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff photo/Lane Ball.

Local business owners are also excited for the weekend of foot traffic. Owner of Unger’s shoes in Ironton, Ohio Joe Unger says he expects a big weekend.

It’s fantastic! It’s a great opportunity for parents to pick up incredible values. It’s a great benefit for us because it does increase our trade because it’s only for two days. Joe Unger, Owner of Unger’s Shoes

While some may choose to go out and shop, others may prefer online shopping. Clothing and school supplies bought online will also qualify for the sales tax exemption, following the same general price restrictions.

Whether you choose to conduct your back to school shopping in-person or online, this weekend is the time to do it.

For more information on the holiday weekend, check out the Ohio Department of Taxation’s website here.

