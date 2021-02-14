Shots reported in parking lot, officer fires; woman injured

COLUMBUS, OH (AP) — Authorities say an Ohio police officer discharged a firearm while investigating an altercation, but it’s unclear if a woman injured was hit by the officer’s shot.
Columbus police say officers were in uniform on special duty outside a restaurant and lounge when they heard shots shortly before 1:30 a.m. Saturday.
Police say an officer discharged a firearm, and a female was found with an apparent gunshot wound, but it’s unclear if she was injured in the altercation or by the officer’s shot.
She was taken to a hospital in stable condition.
The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating.
