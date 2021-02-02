Six more weeks of winter? Buckeye Chuck says not so much

Countdown to the Big Game on WOWK

MARION, OH (WCMH) — Buckeye Chuck and Punxsutawney Phil are in a disagreement over their weather forecasts.

Marion’s own Buckeye Chuck did not see his shadow Tuesday, saying spring will come early this year.

YES! Buckeye Chuck does NOT see his shadow, which means early spring! I knew Chuck wouldn't let us down. Who needs Punxsutawney Phil! pic.twitter.com/jJ2A7jJUm7 — Matt Barnes (@Matt_NBC4) February 2, 2021

But renowned rodent Punxsutawney Phil, which gave his prediction just slightly earlier than Chuck, was scared by his shadow, predicting six more weeks of winter.

Both groundhogs practiced social distancing this year, due to the pandemic, and held their events virtually.