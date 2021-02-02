Six more weeks of winter? Buckeye Chuck says not so much

MARION, OH (WCMH) — Buckeye Chuck and Punxsutawney Phil are in a disagreement over their weather forecasts.
Marion’s own Buckeye Chuck did not see his shadow Tuesday, saying spring will come early this year.
But renowned rodent Punxsutawney Phil, which gave his prediction just slightly earlier than Chuck, was scared by his shadow, predicting six more weeks of winter.
Both groundhogs practiced social distancing this year, due to the pandemic, and held their events virtually.
