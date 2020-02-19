Slow start for medical board’s review of old, closed cases

In this Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2019 photo, Dr. Michael Schottenstein, left, president of the State Medical Board of Ohio, and its executive director, Stephanie Loucka, listen to discussion about a review of old cases during a meeting in Columbus, Ohio. The board is reviewing about 2,000 old complaints alleging sexual misconduct or impropriety by doctors to determine whether they were properly closed, and the project started off much slower than initially anticipated. (AP Photo/Kantele Franko)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – A review of whether the State Medical Board of Ohio properly closed about 2,000 complaints alleging sexual misconduct or impropriety by doctors is moving more slowly than anticipated.

Board officials say they’ve had trouble lining up qualified reviewers willing to commit substantial time. They may miss their self-imposed June deadline. But the director is optimistic the pace will pick up as reviewers are added and get familiar with the work.

The review was launched after the board learned evidence of misconduct was ignored in a 1996 investigation involving Richard Strauss, the late Ohio State team doctor now accused of abusing young men for two decades.

