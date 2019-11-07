CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – If you bought salmon in Ohio, you may want to take a look inside your refrigerator.
Mill Stream is voluntarily recalling cold, smoked salmon for fear of possible botulism. The potentially tainted products were sold from March through September of this year in sealed packages.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Local car dealership makes donation to United Way
- Grant to allow for improved broadband service in rural Ohio
- Smoked salmon recalled in Ohio
- AT&T makes pledge that will leave firefighters resting easy
- Senator Manchin renews calls for hearings on Clarksburg VA deaths
- Ex-school principal charged with sex contact with 6 children
- Kentucky removes warning for Ohio River waters
- Dayton police chief announces death of detective DelRio
- American Gene Technologies believes they have the cure for HIV/AIDS
- Woman awarded $35,000 for bringing shelter’s kill rate from 100 percent to 0 in a year