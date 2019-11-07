Smoked salmon recalled in Ohio

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – If you bought salmon in Ohio, you may want to take a look inside your refrigerator.

Mill Stream is voluntarily recalling cold, smoked salmon for fear of possible botulism. The potentially tainted products were sold from March through September of this year in sealed packages.

