Soldier surprises brother for Christmas at Ohio elementary school

Ohio
Posted: / Updated:

EASTLAKE, Ohio (WJW) – It was a special day for one Northeast Ohio family.

Jeremy Nagy surprised his little brother, Jayson, at Longfellow Elementary School in Eastlake Thursday.

Jayson had no idea Jeremy would be home for Christmas. Video shows an emotional Jayson running across the classroom and jumping into the arms of his older brother.

Jeremy enlisted in the Ohio Army National Guard this summer and has been at basic training since the beginning of November. He is also a University of Cincinnati student and plans to continue his education after training.

He will head back to finish basic training after the new year.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Local Events