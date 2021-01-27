Sources: Acton weighing 2022 Senate bid

Severe Weather Bar

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – She is not yet an announced candidate, but multiple sources tell NBC 4 that Dr. Amy Acton is considering a run for the United States Senate.

Acton led the state’s early response to the COVID-19 pandemic as director of the Ohio Department of Health.

She is one of more than a dozen people said to be considering a bid for the Senate in 2022.

That is when Ohio’s senior Senator Rob Portman said he will leave the office. Portman points to the partisan divide in government as pushing him to step away from politics.

