Special duty officer involved in NE Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police says a uniformed special duty officer working outside of a restaurant and bar on Flags Center Drive was involved in a shooting Saturday morning.

The unidentified officer was providing security at the Living Room Restaurant and Lounge on Flags Center Dr. when he responded to hearing shots fired around 1:30 a.m.

The officer reportedly found people fighting in the parking lot and discharged his firearm at the scene.

One woman was injured with an apparent gunshot wound. It wasn’t immediately known if she was shot by the officer or during the altercation.

The woman was taken to Riverside Hospital in stable condition. CPD says the officer was not injured.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation.

