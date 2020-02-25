Springboro Girls Basketball team dedicates game to late coach, advances to district finals

SPRINGBORO, OH (WDTN) – The Springboro Girls’ Basketball Team have advanced to district finals after learning about the death of long-time coach, Wayne Kemper.
The Panthers defeated Centerville Monday night at Troy High School in the OHSAA District Semi-Finals 53-50 to advance to the OHSAA District Finals.
The team dedicated the game to Coach Wayne Kemper, after learning of Mr. Kemper’s passing Sunday. A moment of silence was held before the game, as each team member and coach held a white rose. One chair was left open on the Springboro bench, in honor of Coach Kemper.
Kemper, a 1967 graduate of Springboro High School was the current Junior Varsity Coach for the Girls’ High School Basketball Team. Mr. Kemper, whose wife Dianne Kemper also graduated from Springboro High School, has coached in a variety of athletic programs throughout the district for over forty years.
Kemper’s passing is a huge loss for both Springboro Schools and the Springboro community. A team of counselors was made available throughout the school day to provide emotional support for those SHS students and staff in need.
The district said its deepest sympathies remain with the Kemper family during this difficult time.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Illinois police department rallies behind boy with cancer
- Bill to assist rural Kentucky hospitals clears House panel
- Handgun confiscated at Yeager Airport
- Man accused of raping, abusing infant sentenced to 4 years in prison
- Pinellas Park teacher who died of cancer leaves behind $60K for her school to build sensory playground
- North Carolina woman beat her husband to death with a metal baseball bat, police say
- Capital High School Boys Basketball Moves Forward Following Robbery
- ‘Reality Fair’ prepares high school seniors for real world
- Kentucky woman’s ex-boyfriend indicted on charges of murder, robbery
- 84-year-old Scioto County man beaten and stuffed in trunk of own car