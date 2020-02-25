Springboro Girls Basketball team dedicates game to late coach, advances to district finals

SPRINGBORO, OH (WDTN) – The Springboro Girls’ Basketball Team have advanced to district finals after learning about the death of long-time coach, Wayne Kemper.

The Panthers defeated Centerville Monday night at Troy High School in the OHSAA District Semi-Finals 53-50 to advance to the OHSAA District Finals.

The team dedicated the game to Coach Wayne Kemper, after learning of Mr. Kemper’s passing Sunday. A moment of silence was held before the game, as each team member and coach held a white rose. One chair was left open on the Springboro bench, in honor of Coach Kemper.

Courtesy Springboro Schools

Kemper, a 1967 graduate of Springboro High School was the current Junior Varsity Coach for the Girls’ High School Basketball Team. Mr. Kemper, whose wife Dianne Kemper also graduated from Springboro High School, has coached in a variety of athletic programs throughout the district for over forty years.

Kemper’s passing is a huge loss for both Springboro Schools and the Springboro community. A team of counselors was made available throughout the school day to provide emotional support for those SHS students and staff in need.

The district said its deepest sympathies remain with the Kemper family during this difficult time.

