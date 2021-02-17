Startup electric truck maker wants Ohio to OK direct sales

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — A startup electric vehicle maker in Ohio is hoping state lawmakers will allow the company to directly sell its trucks to customers.

Lordstown Motors wants the state to let it get around a rule requiring that vehicle sales go through auto dealerships.

The company expects to begin full production of its pickups in September at the former General Motors assembly plant near Youngstown.

Lordstown Motors said Wednesday that allowing the direct sales would allow the company to keep its prices down and protect proprietary technology.

Proposed legislation is expected to be introduced at the Ohio Statehouse within the next few weeks.

