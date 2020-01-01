State auditor criticizes Ohio city for alleged funds misuse

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) – The state auditor has criticized an Ohio city for using money from water, sewer and environmental sanitation funds instead of the city’s general fund.
GOP Auditor Keith Faber says Youngstown used those funds “as their general fund ATM.” Faber told The Tribune Chronicle for a Wednesday story that he’s never seen anything like the way Youngstown spent $4.4 million in 2017 and 2018, calling the spending improper.
Faber wants the money reimbursed from the city’s general fund. But Mayor Jamael Tito Brown said that won’t happen unless a court instructs the city to do so.
