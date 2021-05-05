State investigates homicide of inmate inside Ohio prison

CHILLICOTHE, OH (AP) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the homicide of an inmate at a southern Ohio prison.
A patrol report says the April 29 death was the result of an inmate-on-inmate assault.
On Wednesday, spokesman for the patrol Lt. Craig Cvetan identified the slain inmate as 43-year-old Michael Keeton. Prison records show Keeton was serving a 3 1/2-year sentence for charges of escape and drug possession and was scheduled for release a year from September.
The medium-security prison about 50 miles south of Columbus houses about 2,700 male inmates including prisoners on the state’s death row.
