State legislator responds to governor’s orders with articles of impeachment

COLUMBUS, OH (WOWK) – A state representative in Ohio has drafted articles of impeachment against the state’s governor.

State Representative John Becker (R-Union Township, Clermont County) says the 10 articles of impeachment he drafted claim Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has allegedly violated the Ohio and United States Constitutions and the Ohio Revised Code.

Becker cites examples claiming the state’s mask mandate makes the state a “hostile work environment. He also says in the articles the mandate should not be extended to schools as it allegedly goes against parent’s rights to make decisions for their children, claiming children are less likely to contract the virus.

The articles also claim the governor’s orders for closing nonessential businesses during the state’s Stay at Home orders were harmful to Ohio’s economy by causing record-high unemployment.

“I kept holding out hope that we wouldn’t get to this place. For months and months, I’ve been hearing the cries of my constituents and of suffering people from every corner of Ohio. They keep screaming, ‘DO SOMETHING!'” Becker said. “They are hurting. Their businesses are declining and depreciating. Their jobs have vanished. The communities that have sustained their lives are collapsing, and becoming shells of what they once were.”

In the Articles, Becker also claims the temporary closure of some nonemergency healthcare services including outpatient surgeries and dental and vision services, saying this caused treatable conditions to get worse for many Ohioans.

The articles currently have two co-sponsors along with Becker, A. Nino Vitale (R-District 85) and Paul Zeltwanger (R-District 54).

A full copy of the articles of impeachment can be found at ImpeachDeWine.com.

