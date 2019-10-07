State: Over 40,000 Ohio voters avoided registration purge

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – The office of Ohio’s secretary of state says more than 40,000 Ohioans avoided a planned voter registration purge in September.

The Columbus Dispatch reports Secretary of State Frank LaRose’s office says 40,672 voters originally slated to be purged Sept. 6 remained active, up from nearly 8,500 who avoided a January purge.

The office attributes the increase in the number of voters avoiding canceled registrations to its work with community organizations to help reach those voters and to new exemptions that LaRose ordered the state’s county boards of elections to follow.

LaRose, a Republican, began compiling a list last summer of registered voters who would receive warnings that their registrations would be purged.

The process revealed voters who shouldn’t have received notices, including 1,600 who voted in the last four years.