‘Stay Safe Ohio’ order extends some stay-at-home protocol until May 29, with exceptions for reopening

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Friday, Governor Mike DeWine discussed Ohio’s new ‘Stay Safe Ohio’ order, and clarified it will no longer be called a “stay-at-home” order but a “Stay Healthy and Safe at Home” order that allows for the slow reopening of the state.

Late Thursday, the Ohio Department of Health released information on the new order by ODH Director Dr. Amy Acton, entitled “Stay Safe Ohio,” which extends some stay-at-home protocol until May 29.

“The name is important — Stay Safe Ohio. Not a stay-at-home order,” DeWine explained during Friday’s press conference. “We’ve reached a new stage and I think that’s good news for everybody.”

“The change in verbiage was for a reason,” noted Lt. Gov Husted. “It was intentional. It represents a transition to a next phase of how we’re going to live our lives.”

Gov. DeWine added Ohioans should not read anything into the date given of May 29 and the order itself will be superseded as the state issues new reopening orders through the month.

On Thursday, DeWine added exceptions will be made, which is part of the reason the order is called “Stay Safe Ohio.”

“When retail opens up, that certainly will be a major exception for that,” DeWine explained Thursday. “Certainly it’s an exception in just a few days when manufacturing and other companies are allowed to start back.”

Here’s a recap of when different businesses and procedures can move forward and reopen:

Timeline for phase one of reopening Ohio:

