Steven A. Hunter Hope Fund awarded $10K donation

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) – Providing free lunches during a normal school year can be tough, but 2020 has proven to be anything but normal.

With the COVID-19 pandemic forcing states like Ohio to close down their schools, local food banks have seen a growing number of hungry children. While the need continues to increase, the donations, food banks rely on, have significantly decreased.

No one had plans for a situation like this. Because of the shutting down, the social distancing, all our fundraising activities were canceled and still remain canceled. Mark Hunter, Executive Director of the Steven A. Hunter Hope Fund

Mark Hunter and his wife Virgie started their non-profit after their son died after collapsing in a race back in 2006. 21-year-old Steven Hunter’s life before his passing was the inspiration for the Steven A. Hunter Hope Fund.

Above was the last picture that was taken of Steven Hunter before his passing. Photo courtesy of Mark Hunter.

Established in 2010, the Steven A. Hunter Hope Fund has been a part of several programs, including the “Power Pack” program. The program distributes food to children of all ages, from elementary to the high school level.



The “Power Pack” program in Pike, Scioto, and Adams County has been serving kids meals for more than 10 years. Photos courtesy of Mark Hunter and WOWK-13 News Staff.

Recently, Hunter’s insurance agency, Hunter-Williams Insurance Agency, was awarded the 2020 Make More Happen Award by Liberty Mutual and Safeco Insurance, recognizing their volunteer work with the hope fund. The award includes a $10,000 donation to benefit the Steven A. Hunter Hope Fund.

The donation is only a short term fix for the non-profit. In order to continue its services, the organization will require help outside of grants. For more information on how you can donate to the Steven A, Hunter Hope Fund, click here.

