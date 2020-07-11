Stout man passes away from fatal crash

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) — A Stout man passed away from injuries in a fatal crash.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol says Jonathan Petrie, 38 of Stout, OH died of his injuries from a one-vehicle crash Thursday night near Nile Township.
The car he was riding in crashed, ending up on the passenger side in a creek.
Petrie was unrestrained and succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash.
No word on the condition of the driver.
