Stout man passes away from fatal crash

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) — A Stout man passed away from injuries in a fatal crash.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says Jonathan Petrie, 38 of Stout, OH died of his injuries from a one-vehicle crash Thursday night near Nile Township.

The car he was riding in crashed, ending up on the passenger side in a creek.

Petrie was unrestrained and succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash.

No word on the condition of the driver.

