Structure fire closes road in Scioto County

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A structure fire has closed a road in Lucasville, Scioto County this morning.

According to Valley Township Fire Department officials, there is heavy smoke in the air that is reducing visibility on the road on U.S. 23 South and advises motorists to use caution or to avoid the area at this time.

This is a developing story

