Ohio

Student Admits Bringing Loaded Handgun to City School

Posted: Feb 01, 2019 02:50 PM EST

Updated: Feb 01, 2019 02:50 PM EST

HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio high school student has admitted bringing a loaded gun to school.

The 16-year-old boy appeared in Butler County Juvenile Court this week on felony charges of illegal conveyance of a deadly weapon at school and receiving stolen property. The Dayton Daily News reports Hamilton police say he brought a loaded .25-caliber handgun to a city school Dec. 19.

The juvenile court administrator said the boy pleaded true to the illegal conveyance charge and the receiving stolen property charge was dismissed. Administrator Rob Clevenger said a true plea is the equivalent of a guilty plea in adult court.

The judge sentenced the teen to the county's Juvenile Rehabilitation Center, which includes a program that takes about five months to complete. He will be on probation after his release.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


More Stories

Local Sports

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News - Local