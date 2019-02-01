Student Admits Bringing Loaded Handgun to City School
HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio high school student has admitted bringing a loaded gun to school.
The 16-year-old boy appeared in Butler County Juvenile Court this week on felony charges of illegal conveyance of a deadly weapon at school and receiving stolen property. The Dayton Daily News reports Hamilton police say he brought a loaded .25-caliber handgun to a city school Dec. 19.
The juvenile court administrator said the boy pleaded true to the illegal conveyance charge and the receiving stolen property charge was dismissed. Administrator Rob Clevenger said a true plea is the equivalent of a guilty plea in adult court.
The judge sentenced the teen to the county's Juvenile Rehabilitation Center, which includes a program that takes about five months to complete. He will be on probation after his release.
