Students from two OU residence halls in quarantine due to COVID-19

ATHENS, OH (WOWK) – Residents in Ohio University’s Jefferson Hall and Tiffin Hall are being moved into quarantine after students in both buildings tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Ohio University’s Housing and Residence Life, 16 of Jefferson Hall’s 69 residents tested positive for COVID-19 and 22 of the 78 residents in Tiffin Hall tested positive. The students who tested positive were immediately relocated to isolation halls on campus.

The Athens City-County Health Department ordered the quarantine for the remaining students because they are considered close contacts based on shared living space and shared activities. The university says this met the state’s household definition and Housing and Residence Life is working to assign those students to the university’s quarantine halls.

“I cannot stress enough how important it is for our University community to follow University policy and adhere to public health guidance to keep our students, faculty and staff safe,” President M. Duane Nellis said. “The increasing numbers of COVID cases we are seeing in our residence halls should serve as a wake-up call to our students. Now more than ever, we need to follow necessary health practices to keep our community safe, protect our own families and friends, and ensure business continuity.”

The university says meals and other university resources will be provided to the students in quarantine and officials will be working with the students and their instructors to continue coursework remotely while they are in quarantine.

The university says anyone who believes they were exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19 or is experiencing symptoms of the virus should contact the Ohio University COVID Response Hotline at 877-OU-COV19 (877-682-6819).

