Suspect identified in Meigs and Gallia Counties theft

MEIGS and GALLIA COUNTIES, OH (WOWK) – The Meigs and Gallia County Sheriffs Offices recently worked together to find the suspect in a sting of thefts in both counties.

Deputies arrested Anthony “Red” Davis, 32, of Langsville into custody after he had been positively identified in the surveillance footage obtained by Gallia County Deputies.

Charges are pending and Davis is currently being housed at the Middleport Jail.

According to a statement sent to 13 News, the investigation began on June 22 when the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office started investigating the theft of different types of industrial equipment from the Leading Creek Conservancy District.

After speaking with Gallia County Sheriff’s Office detectives, they determined the thefts occurred in both Meigs and Gallia Counties.

“Investigators from my office and Sheriff Champlin’s office began sharing information about the thefts and determined that we had the same suspect,” Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood said. “As investigators began working together, they were able to pin down a location on several pieces of stolen property at a location near Dexter Road.”

Deputies found the vehicle used in the thefts at the location and obtained a search warrant for the residence. At the residence, detectives found industrial batteries stolen from the Leading Creek Conservancy District and firearms stolen from a Gallia County residence.

Officials say deputies also located stolen chainsaws as well as a large quantity of suspected methamphetamine.

“On Monday night Meigs and Gallia County saw no county line. I’m proud of the work of my staff and Sheriff Champlin’s staff,” Wood said. “The credit for solving this case goes to all the deputies involved in both counties who put in countless hours and hard work to get these cases solved. It was refreshing to see both offices come together for the common good of our communities while I was on the scene. The thievery from our citizens and businesses will not be tolerated.”

“As seen on our Facebook page on Sunday evening, June 21, 2020, our office became involved in an investigation of a burglary to a residence on Dekard Road in the Bidwell area,” Champlin said. “On Monday, June 22, 2020, we were able to develop investigative leads in this case in which we were able to begin recovering some of the property which had been stolen. In addition, through following up on these leads, we were able to develop suspects in this particular and other open investigations. At this time, and due to the exhaustive efforts of investigators from both Gallia and Meigs Counties, we have been able to recover several pieces of stolen property in this and other associated investigations. I am very thankful for the efforts made in this investigation thus far by my staff and the staff of Sheriff Keith Wood (Meigs County) which led to a search warrant being executed at a residence in Meigs County on Monday night. This investigation remains open and further details will be forthcoming as we consult with Gallia County Prosecutor Jason Holdren and Meigs County Prosecutor James Stanley pertaining to charges on the individuals involved in these offenses.”

This investigation is ongoing. More details will be released as they become available.

