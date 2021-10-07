Photo: Suspect in shooting of Ohio trooper arrested

FINDLAY, Ohio (WJW) – The man suspected of shooting an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper was arrested on Thursday.
Trooper Josef Brobst stopped a vehicle on Interstate 75 in Hancock County just after 11 p.m. Wednesday for speeding.
The driver, identified as Robert Tramaine Hathorn, tried to get the trooper’s service weapon, according to the patrol. That’s when Brobst was shot.
Hathorn’s car was recovered behind a business. He was taken into custody at around 1:30 p.m. after a person reported seeing him on County Road 223 in Findlay, the state patrol said.
The injured trooper is doing well and expected to survive, the patrol said.
Hathorn was taken to the hospital to be evaluated before going to jail.