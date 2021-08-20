Suspect sought in Lawrence County shooting

LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was shot last night in Chesapeake.

Lawrence County Sheriff Jeff Lawless says the shooting happened in the 400 block of CR 123 when 33-year-old Wesley A. Earls, was shot one time in the right arm with a small caliber handgun.

The investigation shows an exchange happened between Earls and the driver of a dark colored newer model Ford Explorer. The suspect allegedly produced a gun and fired several shots at Earls, hitting him in the right arm. Lawless says the suspect was last seen fleeing the scene the direction of SR 7.

An immediate search of the area for the suspect vehicle was unsuccessful. The investigation is ongoing.