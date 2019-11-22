Suspended Pike County sheriff to run for re-election

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOWK) – Pike County Sheriff Charles S. Reader announced today that he plans to run for re-election in November 2020.

Reader said he will run as an independent candidate because he feels politics do not belong in law enforcement. He was appointed as sheriff in 2015, and then won in a landslide election the following year.

“Our citizens need a sheriff who has developed trust throughout his community,” Reader said. “The people need a sheriff who has the experience to deal with criminals and who will get involved. There should be no line that divides a community from their law enforcement.”

Sheriff Reader was suspended earlier this year following his indictment on 16 charges. A special prosecutor was appointed in the case.

