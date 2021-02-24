Countdown to Tax Day
Tally of Ohio residents charged in Capitol breach up to 10

by: FARNOUSH AMIRI

In this image taken from video footage released in a criminal complaint by the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, Alexander Sheppard, center, joins other rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. Sheppard, of Ohio, was arrested Tuesday, Feb. 23, in connection with the deadly insurrection after being identified by an acquaintance to the FBI, according to U.S. District Court documents. (U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia via AP)

COLUMBUS, OH (AP) — Two Ohio men have become the latest people to be charged in connection to the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S Capitol after being identified by family and acquaintances to the FBI, according to U.S. District Court documents.

39-year-old Derek Jancart and 21-year-old Alexander Sheppard join the eight other Ohioans accused of accompanying a mob of supporters of former President Donald Trump as they smashed their way into the U.S. Capitol.

Five people, including a U.S. Capitol Police officer, died in the Jan. 6 assault. Federal court documents did not list an attorney for either man.

