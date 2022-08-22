COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Hours after voting to go on strike, Columbus teachers assembled picket lines outside school buildings Monday with no new negotiations scheduled.

With students, parents and teachers in limbo, spokespersons for the 4,500-member teachers union, the school board for Ohio’s largest public school district and Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther spoke at separate news conferences Monday. Columbus Education Association union spokesperson Regina Fuentes and Board President Jennifer Adair agreed at least on one thing: They wanted to get back to the negotiating table.

“We understand that parents are in a difficult space right now, but we also want them to understand we are doing this for the students of Columbus,” Fuentes said, “and we truly are making this sacrifice because we want the schools that Columbus students deserve.”

Comments from teacher union spokesperson Regina Fuentes

Teachers voted overwhelming Sunday night to go on strike, with classes are set to begin on Wednesday. A series of contentious negotiations with Columbus City Schools and the board of education have centered increasingly around building conditions, class sizes and the availability of art and physical education classes, in addition to pay.

“They need to come through with accountability to let our students, our parents know that they are actually going to fix these schools,” Fuentes said.

Board President Jennifer Adair called the union’s decision to strike “incredibly disappointing” and said the board delivered teachers a fair, comprehensive offer that addressed the union’s concerns.

“Our offer to CEA put our children first and prioritized their education and growth,” Adair said. “We believe we offered a generous compensation package for our teachers and provisions that would positively impact their classrooms and our students.”

Comments from Board President Jennifer Adair

The first school affected by the strike was Woodcrest Elementary, a year-round facility that returned to the classroom July 27. Adair said Woodcrest students transitioned to online learning Monday.

All Columbus City School students are assigned a Chromebook that can be used for remote learning. Students in need of a Chromebook or other technological assistance can call the district’s Central Enrollment Center at 614-365-4011.

“We’re upset,” Adair said. “That’s why we’re here, that’s why we’re putting strategy in place and that’s why we need them to come join us to help make these changes happen.”

Adair said she and fellow board members await instruction from a federal mediator on future negotiating sessions. The school board has called an emergency meeting for Monday night.

Comments from Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther, other city leaders

Around 2 p.m. on Monday, Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther joined city leaders at a press conference to urge the board and union to reconvene and continue negotiations.