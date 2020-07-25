Teen, 14, dies after being shot while riding scooter

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Police in Ohio say a 14-year-old boy died after he and another teen were fired upon as they were riding scooters in Columbus early Friday.

Police said the youth and a 15-year-old companion were on scooters eastbound in Franklintown at about 2 a.m. Friday when two unknown individuals opened fire on them. Police said 14-year-old Elijah Copley was struck once and taken to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries shortly after 8 a.m. Friday. The other youth was uninjured.

Family and friends gathered Friday night to remember Copley and call for people with information about his death to come forward.

