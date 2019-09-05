Live Now
TRACKING THE TROPICS / Watch live coverage of Hurricane Dorian as it moves up the coast

Teen charged with raping woman who was pushing her child in stroller on Ohio bike trail

Ohio
Posted: / Updated:
police lights_1524017718907.jpg-794306122.jpg

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A teenager has been indicted on rape charges after allegedly sexually assaulting a woman at gunpoint while she pushed her child in a stroller along a bike trail. 

According to Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien, on April 12, 2019, 16-year-old Desmond Lee Thomas pulled a gun and sexually assaulted the woman who was pushing her child in a stroller on the Camp Chase bike trail on the west side of Columbus. 

Thomas was bound over from juvenile court and a Franklin County Grand Jury indicted him on three counts of rape, two counts of kidnapping, one count of aggravated robbery, and two counts of robbery. Each count also carries a firearm specification.  

Thomas is scheduled to be arraigned September 6 at 1:30pm.   

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Local Events