DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A 14-year-old was taken into custody Saturday after a fatal shooting that resulted in the death of a 15-year-old in Trotwood.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as 15-year-old David Simmons.

Trotwood Police responded to the 600 block of Outer Belle Road on reports of a boy who had been shot.

Police found Simmons fatally shot inside an apartment bedroom, officials said.

A 14-year-old boy was taken into custody. He is being held at the Montgomery County Juvenile Detention Center on a reckless homicide charge.

The incident remains under investigation.