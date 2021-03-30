Countdown to Tax Day
‘That lady is drunk!’ Court weighs citizen tip validity

Ohio

by: ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS

COLUMBUS, OH (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court is weighing the constitutionality of a woman’s arrest for drunken driving following a citizen’s tip to a state trooper that the driver was impaired.

At issue is a 2017 arrest in Hamilton County of a woman whose blood-alcohol level tested at more than twice the legal limit.

Records show a trooper was finishing a crash investigation at a gas station when someone emerged from the store and shouted ‘Hey, you need to stop that vehicle. That lady is drunk!’

The woman’s attorney argues the tip from the unidentified man was anonymous and didn’t give the trooper cause to investigate.

