The Eagle Has Landed: Ohio State Fair butter sculpture honors moon landing

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — This year’s Ohio State Fair butter sculpture will be honoring the 50th anniversary of the moon landing.

The sculptures capture the moments from the July 1969 Apollo 11 mission to the moon, and are made from more than 2,200 pounds of butter.

The butter display includes a life-size sculpture of Neil Armstrong, a native of Wapakoneta, Ohio, standing next to the lunar module Eagle and saluting the American flag after planting it on the moon’s surface. The 2019 display also includes a butter sculpture of the entire spacecraft crew: Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins and, of course, the traditional butter cow and calf.

“Those who remember the moon landing often recall exactly where they were and how they felt, and the 50th anniversary is the perfect time to pay tribute to this amazing event and share that excitement with a new generation,” said Jenny Hubble, senior vice president of communications for the American Dairy Association Mideast. “Ohio also has a special connection to that day, as one of our own took the first-ever steps on the surface of the moon.”

More than 500,000 fairgoers are expected to see the display during the Ohio State Fair.