Third person charged in death of Ohio photographer killed by rolling log

LOGAN, OH (WCMH) — A third person has been charged in connection with the death of a Chillicothe photographer killed by a rolling log near Old Man’s Cave in 2019.

Miranda Spencer, 20, of Nelsonville is charged with obstructing justice, a felony. Spencer was with two teenagers at Hocking Hills State Park in September 2019 when the other two rolled a log down a hill. The log struck and killed Victoria Schafer, 44, who was there taking high school senior portraits.

A Hocking County grand jury brought the charge on Sept. 25 against Spencer, who had testified earlier in the case.

The other teenagers — Jaden Churchheus, 17, and Jordan Buckley, 16, of Logan — pleaded guilty in September to involuntary manslaughter. Each was sentenced to a minimum of three years and a maximum of four and a half years. Since they are juveniles, their sentences were stayed and the case transferred to juvenile court, where their sentences will be reconsidered.

Spencer was not a juvenile at the time of Schafer’s death.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.