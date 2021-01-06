Three arrested after suspected drugs, firearms, cash seized

The Southern Ohio Drug Task Force officers discovered and seized approximately 635 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 90 grams of powder suspected of being fentanyl, 7 firearms, $28,308 cash, and additional evidence drug trafficking during the search. (Courtesy: Scioto County Sheriff)

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — Three men have been arrested for drug and weapon offenses after an investigation led by officers in Franklin Furnace, Ohio.

The Southern Ohio Drug Task Force officers say Portsmouth P.D. SWAT executed search warrants on a recreational vehicle located on Stapleton’s property on the 2500 block of Cartro Road at around 7 a.m. on Jan. 6.

Officers say they discovered and seized approximately 635 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 90 grams of powder suspected of being fentanyl, 7 firearms, $28,308 cash, and additional evidence of drug trafficking during the search.

Officials say the estimated street value for the suspected drugs seized is $36,200.

The recreational vehicle was occupied by Robert Blanton, 57, Larry Stapleton, 53, and Kelly McGowan, 45, who were all arrested and charged with Trafficking and Possession of Drugs, both felonies of the first degree. Blanton was additionally charged with Having a Weapon While Under Disability, a felony of the third degree.

All three were placed in the Scioto County Jail and are scheduled to be arraigned in Portsmouth Municipal Court at 9 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 8,

The Southern Ohio Drug Task Force consisted of narcotics detectives from the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, the Portsmouth Police Department, and agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation.