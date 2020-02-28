Three college students in Ohio plead guilty in hazing case

ATHENS, OH (AP) — Three Ohio University students have pleaded guilty to charges related to the investigation into a fraternity hazing that led to a student’s death.

Dominic Figliola pleaded guilty Thursday to two felony drug possession counts and to misdemeanor charges of hazing and violating underage alcohol laws.

Cullen McLaughlin pleaded guilty to two felony counts of LSD possession. Zachary Herskovitz pleaded guilty to permitting drug abuse. Six others face charges that grew out of the 2018 death of Collin Wiant.

Figliola and McLaughlin declined to speak during their hearings, and their attorneys also declined to comment. A message seeking comment was left with Herskovitz’s attorney.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories