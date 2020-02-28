ATHENS, OH (AP) — Three Ohio University students have pleaded guilty to charges related to the investigation into a fraternity hazing that led to a student’s death.
Dominic Figliola pleaded guilty Thursday to two felony drug possession counts and to misdemeanor charges of hazing and violating underage alcohol laws.
Cullen McLaughlin pleaded guilty to two felony counts of LSD possession. Zachary Herskovitz pleaded guilty to permitting drug abuse. Six others face charges that grew out of the 2018 death of Collin Wiant.
Figliola and McLaughlin declined to speak during their hearings, and their attorneys also declined to comment. A message seeking comment was left with Herskovitz’s attorney.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- One more round of snow in the area Friday night could bring slick roads
- Colorado pug rescue seeks donations to help blind pug and his seeing-eye chihuahua
- Dr. Gregory Ramey pleads not guilty in child pornography arraignment
- Two horses recovering after being dug out of manure in Massachusetts, woman facing animal cruelty charges
- ACLU appeals in case alleging WV trans teen harassment
- Three college students in Ohio plead guilty in hazing case
- Splash pad coming to all-inclusive playground
- Missing Saint Albans woman found safe
- WVU men’s soccer’s 2020 spring schedule revealed
- Nicholas County man arrested on arson charges