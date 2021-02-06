Three men arrested in relation to drug bust

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — Three men were arrested after a narcotics search warrant was issued in Scioto County around early Saturday morning.

Sheriff David Thoroughman from the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office says Southern Ohio Drug Task Force and Portsmouth Police Department S.W.A.T. executed a search warrant at a home on the 1900 block of Kendall Avenue in Portsmouth around 7:39 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 6.

Officers searched the home of Kyle K. Everman, 35, and seized approximately 120 grams of suspected cocaine and digital scales.

The estimated street value of the suspected cocaine seized is $12,000.

Everman was charged with Possession of Cocaine, a felony of the 1st degree.

Eric Wolford, 34 and John Harding or Portsmouth were arrested along with Everman.

Wolford, who claimed to be homeless at the time of his arrest, had a Wolford had a warrant issued for his arrest out of Gallia County for violating probation.

Harding also had a warrant issued for his arrest for failing to appear in court for a charge of non-supportive parent.

All three arrestees were placed in the Scioto County Jail.

Everman is scheduled to be arraigned in Portsmouth Municipal Court on Monday, Feb. 8, at 9 a.m.