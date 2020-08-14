Three new deaths from COVID-19 reported in Lawrence County

This 2020 electron microscope made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention image shows the spherical coronavirus particles from the first U.S. case of COVID-19. Released by the CDC on Friday, July 31, 2020, a Georgia summer camp hit by a coronavirus outbreak took many precautions, but didn’t make campers wear masks and put too many children in the same cabin, according to a government report released Friday. (C.S. Goldsmith, A. Tamin/CDC via AP)

LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — The Lawrence County Health Department is reporting three new deaths from COVID-19.

No ages of the deceased were provided by the health department. As of 5:04 p.m. Aug. 14, there have been 358 total cases with 16 probable and one suspect.

There have 222 recovered cases with the health department following 136 cases and monitoring 147 cases.

Five people remain hospitalized in the county from the virus. There is one new hospitalization, one re-admission and one remains in ICU.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories