Three new deaths from COVID-19 reported in Lawrence County

LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — The Lawrence County Health Department is reporting three new deaths from COVID-19.
No ages of the deceased were provided by the health department. As of 5:04 p.m. Aug. 14, there have been 358 total cases with 16 probable and one suspect.
There have 222 recovered cases with the health department following 136 cases and monitoring 147 cases.
Five people remain hospitalized in the county from the virus. There is one new hospitalization, one re-admission and one remains in ICU.
