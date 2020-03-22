Three Scioto County women arrested for rape

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Scioto County Sheriff Marty V. Donini announces that his detectives had received information that several children, male and female from the ages of 3 to 13 had been sexually molested.

Magan R. Richmond (MARCH 22 PHOTO COURTESY SCIOTO COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT)

Police arrested Magan R. Richmond, 32, of Portsmouth; Tasha Stringer, 37, of Wheelersburg; and Kathryn McMullen, 36, of Webster. All three women have been charged with one count of rape, a felony of the first degree and are currently being held in the Scioto County jail on a $100,000 bond. They will appear in Portsmouth Municipal Court on Monday.

Captain John W. Murphy says they have identified several child victims that have allegedly been sexually assaulted. During this investigation, the detectives contacted Scioto County Children’s services to have children removed and placed into a safe home.

Tasha Stringer (MARCH 22 PHOTO COURTESY SCIOTO COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT)

Throughout this investigation, Murphy says detectives obtained evidence that multiple children allegedly had been taken to a house in the Wheelersburg area by adults where they were traded for drugs and money. As a result, he says the children were allegedly sexually assaulted by several people that included being filmed and pictures being taken.

Murphy says detectives will continue to work on this joint investigation with all other agencies including the Scioto County Prosecutors Office, FBI and the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

Kathryn McMullen (MARCH 22 PHOTO COURTESY SCIOTO COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT)

“We will continue to work effortlessly with these agencies to assure the safety of all the children in our community,” he says.

Police say this is still an ongoing investigation and that more charges will be presented to the Scioto County Grand Jury on these individuals along with others on a later date.

Anyone with information regarding this case should contact Detective Jodi Conkel at 740-351-1091.

