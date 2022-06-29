COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Zoo announced Wednesday that a 14-year-old Amur tiger died on Sunday from pneumonia that was caused by COVID-19.

This is the first animal at the Columbus Zoo to die from complications caused by COVID-19. The zoo stated that the tiger, named Jupiter, had already been in treatment for chronic underlying illnesses that made him more susceptible to the virus.

Jupiter arrived at the Columbus Zoo in 2015 from the Czech Republic and sired nine cubs, including six that were born in central Ohio.

Columbus Zoo officials say that the animals that are the most susceptible to contracting COVID-19 are cats, great apes, and mustelids like otters and wolverines.