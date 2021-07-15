Toddler sitting in high chair shot in the head at Ohio home

LORAIN, OH (AP) – Authorities say a toddler sitting in his high chair was shot in the head and wounded by gunfire at his family’s home in northeastern Ohio.

Benjamin Richardson was charged with felonious assault in the shooting late Wednesday night in Lorain. It wasn’t known Thursday if the 26-year-old has retained an attorney.

Authorities said they believe Richardson is a relative of the child and said he had been seen near the home with what was described as a shotgun just before the shooting occurred. No other injuries were reported, and a motive for the shooting remains under investigation.

The child remained hospitalized Thursday.

