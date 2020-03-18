Toddler struck by car after falling out of pickup; two charged

COSHOCTON, OH (AP) – Two people have been charged in Ohio after a toddler fell from a pickup truck, was struck by another vehicle and was critically injured.
Authorities say a 15-month-old child fell from the rear passenger side of the pickup and landed in the road in Coshocton on Monday morning. The truck was followed by another car that could not avoid the child.
The pickup driver was charged Tuesday with aggravated vehicular assault. The mother was a passenger and was charged with endangering children. They have requested public defenders.
The toddler is in a hospital in critical condition.
