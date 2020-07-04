Toledo officer shot and killed, suspect found dead

TOLEDO, OH (AP) — An officer who was responding to a disturbance call in a Toledo store parking lot was shot and killed early Saturday morning by an intoxicated man holding a beer, police said.
Toledo Officer Anthony Dia was shot in the chest just after midnight in the parking lot of a Home Depot and later pronounced dead at a hospital, Police Chief George Kral said at a news conference.
Witnesses told police the man shot the officer with a handgun and then went into a wooded area. At some point, officers heard a single gunshot coming from the woods, Kral said. The gunman, only described as a 57-year-old white male, was found dead of an apparent gunshot wound to the head around 3:15 a.m.
Dia leaves behind a wife and 2-year-old child, the chief said.
Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz said he was at Toledo Hospital where Dia was taken after the shooting.
“I will never forget the sight of Officer Dia being wheeled out of the hospital on a gurney, his body wrapped in an American flag, flanked by about 30 Toledo police officers, saluting and weeping,” the mayor said.
Neither Kral nor Kapszukiewicz took questions during the news conference. More information was expected to be provided at another news conference Monday.
Police in the neighboring city of Oregon also issued their condolences to the Dia family and the Toledo Police Department Saturday morning.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said he and his wife Fran were “deeply saddened” to learn of Dia’s death.
“We extend our sympathy to his wife and 2-year-old child, his other family members, and his colleagues in the Toledo Police Department,” he said. “To honor the life and service of Officer Dia, I have ordered that the flags in Lucas County and at the Statehouse be lowered to half staff beginning tomorrow and through his funeral service.”
A GoFundMe Account has been established to support the Dia family. Those interested in contributing can do so, here.
