All Roads Lead To Thanksgiving 2021
November 25 2021 12:00 am

Toledo Zoo’s popular polar bear dies due to kidney disease

Ohio

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

A polar bear at a Berlin zoo in 2016. (MAURIZIO GAMBARINI/DPA/AFP via Getty Images)

TOLEDO, OH (AP) — A polar bear who was a fixture at the Toledo Zoo for more than two decades has died due to kidney disease. Michael Frushour, the zoo’s curator of mammals, told The Toledo Blade that the bear named Marty was euthanized Nov. 4, less than a month shy of his 25th birthday.

Marty had been diagnosed a couple of years ago with what Frushour described as “age-related kidney disease” and a recent examination determined his kidneys were now functioning very poorly. Marty and the Toledo Zoo’s female polar bear, Crystal, had several cubs together, and zoo officials believe Crystal — who turns 23 this week — may be pregnant again.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS