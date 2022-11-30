SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A tractor-trailer crash has closed part of a Scioto County roadway.

According to the Portsmouth Police Department, US 52 is closed in both directions between New Boston and Sciotoville due to the crash. Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman says the crash happened in the area of Walmart in New Boston.

The New Boston Police Department says the Walmart tractor-trailer was the only vehicle involved and no one was injured in the crash.

Authorities say the tractor-trailer jack-knifed and hit the barrier wall pushing one of the concrete barriers into the opposite lane. The NBPD says the spilled its load, which contained only merchandise no chemicals or toxic contents. However, Thoroughman tells WOWK 13 News that the EPA is responding due to fuel that spilled onto the roadway during the crash.

Thoroughman says the road is expected to be closed in both directions for approximately three hours.

This is a developing story and we will continue to update you as we learn more information.