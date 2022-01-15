Tractor-trailer crash closes US-35 eastbound in Jackson County

All Roads Lead To Valentine's Day 2022
Ohio

JACKSON COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Jackson County Dispatch says the eastbound lanes of US-35 in Jackson County, Ohio is currently closed due to a tractor-trailer crash.

The accident happened around 5 a.m. on Saturday. No injuries have been reported, but the truck’s cargo was spilled all over the roadway.

Crews say cleanup could take a while. Drivers are asked to avoid the area and plan alternate routes. The truck’s cargo was potatoes according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.

