Tractor-trailer crash closes US-35 eastbound in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Jackson County Dispatch says the eastbound lanes of US-35 in Jackson County, Ohio is currently closed due to a tractor-trailer crash.

The accident happened around 5 a.m. on Saturday. No injuries have been reported, but the truck’s cargo was spilled all over the roadway.

Crews say cleanup could take a while. Drivers are asked to avoid the area and plan alternate routes. The truck’s cargo was potatoes according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.