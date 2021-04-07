Traffic stop leads to Meigs County drug, firearms bust

MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Two men have been arrested after a traffic stop led to a drug bust in Meigs County.

According to Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood, deputies stopped a vehicle traveling from State Route 7 into Middleport for a marked lanes violation and going left of center on Tuesday, April 6. Wood says the K-9 officer indicated the odor of drugs in the vehicle and deputies conducted a probable cause search.

Deputies say the driver, identified as Derrick A. Ratcliff, 37, of Middleport, was arrested on the scene for possession of drug paraphernalia. The passenger, Allen Michael Hinson, 26, of Cheshire, was arrested on an active warrant.

The sheriff’s office says based on the traffic stop and previously obtained intel, deputies obtained a probable cause search warrant for Ratcliff’s home on Zuspan Hollow Road later that evening. Deputies seized a large amount of suspected methamphetamine, digital scales, baggies and other suspected drug paraphernalia items. They also seized two firearms, including a semi-automatic rifle that was equipped with a silencer.

According to the deputies, the suspected methamphetamine was packaged for sale and divided into separate baggies.

“We will not tolerate drug trafficking in Meigs County,” Wood. “If you continue to deal these illicit drugs in our backyard you will be caught and dealt with accordingly by my office and our court system. If you choose not to heed my advice then you had better be looking over your shoulder, because were coming.”