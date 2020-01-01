Trooper reunites boy with favorite stuffed toy

(AP) – An Ohio state trooper has reunited a boy with his stuffed toy that was dropped out of a car window.

Leah Sharkey said in a Facebook post that she was driving on the Ohio Turnpike on Sunday when she heard her son screaming from the backseat about his toy. She pulled over and realized what had happened.

Ohio State Trooper Alex Schlottag pulled up and told her to keep driving and said he would look for the toy. Schlottag later called to say he found the toy.

Sharkey posted a video showing her son reuniting with it and hugging the police officer.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories