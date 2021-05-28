Troopers investigate deadly ATV crash

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – The Portsmouth Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal ATV crash that happened last evening in Scioto County.

Troopers say Wendel S. Robinson, 59, of Lucasville was driving north on State Route 104 near the intersection of Big Run Road when he lost control of his ATV, causing it to overturn.

The ATV came to rest on top of Robinson and medical officials pronounced him dead at the scene.

Troopers say they believe alcohol impairment to be a factor in the crash. It remains under

investigation.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Morgan Township Fire

Department, Union Township EMS and the Scioto County Sheriff Department.