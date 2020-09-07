Troopers: Scioto County man charged with two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide

SOUTH WEBSTER, OH (WOWK) – Two people have died following a crash Saturday evening along State Route 140 near Bloom Furnace.

Troopers confirm 51-year-old Steven Cahal of Scioto County passed away Sunday in the hospital.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 42-year-old Arnold Queen II of Wheelersburg crossed the center line Saturday evening and struck the motorcycle Steven Cahal and 50-year-old Lorena Cahal were riding on.

Lorena was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers say Queen was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide while impaired.

