AKRON, OH (AP) – A South Carolina truck driver has been sentenced to 30 years in prison in the kidnapping of a woman who later escaped in Ohio.
A federal judge in Akron sentenced 33-year-old Anthony Ingram on Thursday.
Ingram initially was charged with rape and kidnapping in state court, but the case was dismissed when a 90-day speedy trial deadline was missed.
Officials say the dismissal resulted from a communication breakdown between the Ohio State Highway Patrol and Summit County Prosecutor’s Office. Federal prosecutors then charged Ingram with kidnapping.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Decoding the Underground Railroad: Hidden signs to freedom
- Deputies actively search for man on foot in Kanawha County
- WV budget battle looms over disability waivers
- Exclusive poll shows Joe Biden with double-digit lead in S.C. ahead of primary
- Amber Alert canceled for missing Georgia children
- Man admits stealing funds meant for military care packages
- Washington Street reopened in Charleston
- Truck driver sentenced in kidnapping of woman who escaped
- Texas woman celebrates 100th birthday
- Catholics question whether meatless ‘meat’ violates the spirit of Lent