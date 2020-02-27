Truck driver sentenced in kidnapping of woman who escaped

AKRON, OH (AP) – A South Carolina truck driver has been sentenced to 30 years in prison in the kidnapping of a woman who later escaped in Ohio.

A federal judge in Akron sentenced 33-year-old Anthony Ingram on Thursday.

Ingram initially was charged with rape and kidnapping in state court, but the case was dismissed when a 90-day speedy trial deadline was missed.

Officials say the dismissal resulted from a communication breakdown between the Ohio State Highway Patrol and Summit County Prosecutor’s Office. Federal prosecutors then charged Ingram with kidnapping.

